Gunmen invade palace in Kwara, kill monarch, abduct wife, two others

Gunmen, Thursday night, invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd).

The gunmen also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two others.

This was confirmed by the Kwara State government in a statement.

“Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condemned the killing of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government, HRH retd General Segun Aremu.

“The monarch was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by some unknown gunmen, who also whisked away his wife and two others.

Read also: Atiku faults Tinubu’s directive to NNPCL to pay crude proceeds into CBN

”The governor condemned the development, which he said was reckless, shocking, and abominable.

“He charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.

“We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity. My profound condolences go to the people of Koro. Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always,” the governor said in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now