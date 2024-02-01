Police arrests 12 suspected members of fake dollar syndicate in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested 12 suspected members of a fake dollar syndicate in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said that the suspects allegedly specialised in printing and disposing of fake currency.

He said the operatives arrested the suspects between Bajoga and Dukku areas of the state.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests members of criminal syndicates with fake dollar, Naira notes in Plateau

The spokesman added that 563 pieces of counterfeit $100 bills and N265,000 were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now