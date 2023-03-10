NSCDC arrests members of criminal syndicates with fake dollar, Naira notes in Plateau

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested members of two syndicates allegedly involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit United States Dollars and new naira notes in Plateau State.

The NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

He said four men were arrested in possession of fake $64,800 and N475,000.

He added that counterfeit notes of N1.5 million were seized from the second group which comprised five men.

Odumosu said: “From the seized N1.5 million, N784,500 were counterfeit new Naira notes while N49,650 was old Naira notes.

“The suspects were arrested from locations in Plateau by the Commandant General, Special Intelligence Squad between February 22 and March 8.

“Reports presented by the Squad Leader, Dandaura Appollos, revealed that the first syndicate was apprehended following an intelligence report about the plan to deliver the fake notes to a client in Nasarawa State.

“The suspects have made confessions on their involvement.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicates had operated in Plateau, Nasarawa, Bauchi, and Gombe axis for years.

“The corps has launched a manhunt for other fleeing members of the syndicates.”

