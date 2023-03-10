Lagos govt confirms discharge of 32 train accident victims

The Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of 32 survivors of Thursday’s train accident from different hospitals in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed the development at a media briefing on Friday in Lagos.

A staff bus carrying the state’s civil servants from Isolo to Alausa had a head-on collision with a train at the PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road on Thursday.

The commissioner revealed that 102 casualties including six fatalities were recorded in the accident.

He added that all the patients are presently in stable medical condition.

According to him, 19 survivors of the accident were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH); five from the Toll Gate Trauma Centre, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

He also disclosed that all the victims with life-threatening conditions were treated at LASUTH.

Abayomi said: “25 patients with moderate injuries were later referred to five general hospitals in Lagos for further treatment and to decongest LASUTH.

“People donated 256 voluntary units of blood and 40 units were transfused yesterday (Thursday).

