Death of students in Lagos accident devastating – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday described the death of some students of Ojodu Grammar School in the Isheri area of the state as devastating.

A truck had on Tuesday crushed some students to death and injured several others after they closed from school.

The state government had ordered the immediate closure of all schools affected by the accident till January.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor expressed sadness over the incident and described the death of the students as sad, unfortunate, and avoidable.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased, their relatives, friends, management, and staff of the school.

Sanwo-Olu said: ”I commiserate with the parents, management, staff, and students of Ojodu Grammar School over this unfortunate death of our students, whose lives were cut short by a truck driver yesterday.

”The sad incident has left me devastated since yesterday because it is terrible to hear about the death of innocent children, especially in a clearly avoidable circumstance like what happened.

”As a parent, words cannot express how shattered I was when I learnt about the incident. No one’s life, including those vibrant students, who were returning from where they had gone to learn for a better future, deserved to be ended in that manner.

”My deepest sympathies go out to their parents. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

”Our prayers are also with the survivors, who are receiving treatment at the hospitals.”

He said the erring driver had been arrested.

