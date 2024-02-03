Ohanaeze faction blasts Sanwo-Olu over Lagos market demolition, urges Tinubu to intervene

A faction of the pan-Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vehemently condemned the recent demolition of an Igbo-dominated market in Lagos State, calling it a targeted attack on peaceful traders.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction, expressed “strong disapproval and complete condemnation” of the demolition. He highlighted the organization’s deep concern over the use of state machinery to target Igbo traders without prior notice, due process, or evaluation of their goods.

The statement highlighted the organisation’s concern over the use of state machinery to target peaceful Igbo traders in Lagos without prior notice or evaluation of their goods and products.

It emphasised the events surrounding the demolition, citing a video depicting helpless Igbo traders at the Trinity spare parts market in Apapa, Lagos, on February 1, 2024, unable to salvage their goods.

The organisation condemned the targeting of Igbo traders and their businesses under the guise of development, asserting that Igbo traders, who have significantly contributed to the economic growth of Lagos, have the right to a safe and prosperous environment where their investments are protected.

Part of the statement read: “The relentless targeting of Igbo traders and their businesses under the guise of development is unacceptable. Igbo traders, who have greatly contributed to the economic growth of Lagos, have the right to a safe and prosperous environment where their investments are protected.

“However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Igbo traders to relocate the headquarters of their businesses to Igbo land to avoid further complications arising from future market demolitions. It is a prudent precautionary measure in light of the recent violations against the Igbo community’s economic interests in Lagos State.

“Ndigbo must take deliberate steps to develop Igbo land, ensuring the creation of sustainable and thriving markets that support the growth and prosperity of the Igbo people.”

The statement went on to urge President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene urgently and prevent further demolitions targeting Igbo businesses. It called for a thorough investigation into the incident and compensation for affected traders.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo strongly emphasises the need for peaceful coexistence and unity among all ethnic groups in Nigeria. We must work together to eradicate discrimination and unequal treatment that hinders national progress. It is through mutual respect and understanding that we can build a strong and inclusive nation.

“We fervently urge President Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos State to demonstrate true leadership by intervening decisively to protect the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity. Only by fostering a climate of justice and fairness can Nigeria truly thrive.”

