Metro
Truck kills cart pusher in Lagos market
An articulated vehicle on Saturday killed a cart pusher along the Ikorodu road in Mile 12 Market, Lagos.
The spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident in a statement on Saturday evening.
He said the victim was pushing a wheelbarrow on the main carriageway in Mile 12 Market when he was crushed by the marked LSR 901 XV.
The spokesman added that preliminary that the driver of the truck lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into the victim.
Taofiq said: “After the accident, the victim was rescued by LASTMA officers on duty.
“He later died on his way to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
“Some miscreants and hoodlums then attempted to attack the truck driver.
“He was rescued and taken to Ketu Police Divisional by LASTMA officials with the support of security personnel at the market.”
He appealed to market leaders to regularly carry out enlightenment campaigns on the danger of using wheelbarrows to convey goods on highways across the state.
He also warned truck drivers to always avoid speed and ensure the effectiveness of their trucks’ brake systems.
