News
Truck crushes motor boy in Lagos
A motor boy was crushed to death by a truck along the Apapa- Oshodi Expressway in Lagos on Sunday.
The spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ikeja.
He said the driver of the truck was heading towards the Tin Can Port Gate in Apapa when he crushed the motor boy who was sleeping under his vehicle.
The driver who fled the scene after the incident was later arrested by LASTMA operatives and handed over to police officers in the area.
The statement read: “A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the fully loaded containerised truck (T_1360LA) unknowingly crushed a motor boy who was sleeping under his truck while the driver was trying to move along with other loaded trucks going inward Tin Can Port Gate, Apapa.
“Immediately the unfortunate incident happened and the motor boy was confirmed dead after rushing him to a nearby hospital, the truck driver took to his heels but was immediately apprehended by LASTMA officials led by Traffic Officer Adams Lateef ‘Zebra’ (Zone 13) Apapa.
“The truck driver was later handed over by LASTMA Officials to Policemen from the Trinity Police Division area of Apapa for further investigation.”
