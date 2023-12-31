Gov Lawal signs N426bn 2024 budget in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N426 billion into law

The State House of Assembly passed the bill on Friday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, said the sum of N118.3 billion was allocated for recurrent expenditure and N308.2 billion for capital spending.

The statement read: “The 2024 budget signed by Governor Lawal prioritises six critical sectors for Zamfara State’s development: security, education, agriculture, health, infrastructure, and others.

“The budget has the following estimates: Administration – N72,093,326,763 (17%); Economic Sector – N244,729,584,729 (57%); Social Sector – N103,139,659,508 (24%); Law and Justice Sector – N6,601,100,000 (2%).

“Furthermore, the assented 2024 budget has estimated on sub-sectors: Agriculture – N38,144,000,000; Education – N51,370,787,508; Health – N33,922,370,000; and Infrastructure & Urban Development – N109 billion.”

