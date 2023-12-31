Lagos govt distances self from POWA shopping complex demolition

The Lagos State government has distanced itself from the demolition of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) shopping complex at Computer Village in Ikeja.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, accused ethnic chauvinists of spreading fake news on the exercise.

He said POWA which owned the structure ordered its demolition.

Four bulldozers manned by armed police officers were at the site for the demolition of the structure which housed over 300 shops on Sunday morning.

Omotoso said: “Those circulating the fake news are opportunistic ethnic chauvinists who will always relish in vacuous propaganda that can fuel their fiendish mission; they will always fail in dividing Lagosians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now