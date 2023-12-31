News
Lagos govt distances self from POWA shopping complex demolition
The Lagos State government has distanced itself from the demolition of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) shopping complex at Computer Village in Ikeja.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, accused ethnic chauvinists of spreading fake news on the exercise.
He said POWA which owned the structure ordered its demolition.
Four bulldozers manned by armed police officers were at the site for the demolition of the structure which housed over 300 shops on Sunday morning.
Omotoso said: “Those circulating the fake news are opportunistic ethnic chauvinists who will always relish in vacuous propaganda that can fuel their fiendish mission; they will always fail in dividing Lagosians.”
