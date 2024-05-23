Russian missiles kill 4 in Ukraine

At least four people died and others were injured in a missile attack on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

Kharkiv military governor, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the incident on his Telegram channel.

He said at least 15 strikes by Russian missiles have been recorded in the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said at least seven people had been injured while others were missing.

He said the strikes hit transport infrastructure and a private company.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned the “extremely brutal attack,’’ which took place during peak traffic hours.

He lamented on his X platform that the Russians were exploiting the lack of adequate air defences.

Zelensky also said that reliable weapons were needed to strike Russian positions just across Ukraine’s border.

He called for permission to use weapons supplied by the United States and others to hit Russian troops in those areas.

