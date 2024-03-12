No survivor as Russian military plane crashes with 15 people on board

At least 15 people including the crew and passengers aboard a Russian military transport plane have died after the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off in the country’s Ivanovo region located about 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A statement by the Ministry said the iIl-fated jet, a IL-76 Ilyushin military transport plane, crashed while taking off at about 1 p.m Moscow time (1000GMT) on Tuesday while carrying eight crew members and seven passengers.

The Ministry indicated that the crash was caused due to a fire that broke out in one of the plane’s engines.

“At about 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, an IL-76 military transport aircraft crashed during takeoff for a scheduled flight in the Ivanovo region,” the Defense Ministry statement said.

“Eight crew members and seven passengers were said to have been on board the aircraft.

“According to reports from the scene, the cause of the disaster was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff of the aircraft,” the Ministry added.

Footage of the crashed jet which circulated on social media showed the aircraft descending toward the ground with one of its engines on fire, while another clip showed a column of black smoke rising from the crash site.

