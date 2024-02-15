International
Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine, launches missiles on Kyiv, other cities
Russia, on Thursday, launched new missile attacks on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure, damaging residential and commercial buildings, and injuring at least 11 people in different parts of the country, officials have said.
It was the second series of Russian missile attacks so far this month and air alerts lasted for more than two hours across the country.
Russian forces, according to reports, targeted seven Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv, the Ukrainian military said.
Ukrainian air defences shot down 13 out of 26 Russian-launched missiles, the air force said. This was a lower success rate than usual, reflecting the fact that the strength of air defences varies across regions.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said all missiles targeting the capital had been shot down and no major damage was reported.
Officials in the nearby Kyiv region said seven private houses and cars were damaged by the missile debris.
However, in Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, an energy infrastructure facility was hit, causing a fire, said regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi. Three people were lightly injured, while 18 houses, two schools and a kindergarten were damaged.
Read also: Tragedy strikes victory parade as one dead, 21 injured in Kansas City shooting
The energy ministry also said that the Lviv strike resulted in significant damage to several facilities of an electricity distributing company.
But the latest missile attacks had no critical impact on the work of energy facilities elsewhere, the ministry added.
Infrastructure was also hit in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine and in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, regional officials said.
Two people were reported injured in Khmelnytskyi region, and six in Zaporizhzhia, officials said.
Residential houses, a shop, and a school were also damaged in Zaporizhzhia.
Ukrainian officials have said the Russian forces are trying to repeat attacks of the previous winter when Ukraine’s power sector suffered serious damage, resulting in long blackouts for millions of people.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...