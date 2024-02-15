Tragedy strikes victory parade as one dead, 21 injured in Kansas City shooting

A celebratory atmosphere turned tragic at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, as a shooting erupted amidst the jubilant crowd. One person died, and 21 others were injured, casting a dark shadow over the city’s moment of pride.

The chaos unfolded as the parade concluded, leaving eight victims in immediately life-threatening condition and seven others with potentially life-threatening injuries. Nine children were also among the wounded, although thankfully, all are expected to make a full recovery.

Kansas City Police swiftly apprehended three suspects in connection to the shooting, offering a beacon of hope amidst the shock and grief. At a press conference yesterday, Chief Stacey Graves confirmed the tragic news, detailing the 22 individuals struck by gunfire and the subsequent arrests.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting, and the identities of the suspects and the victim haven’t been released.

The surviving victims were transported to three local hospitals, officials said, with the immediately life-threatening cases taken to hospital within 10 minutes of the shooting.

Nine children aged six to 15 with gunshot wounds are being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital, chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer said.

“The one word I would just use to describe what we saw and how they felt when they came to us was fear,” Ms Meyer added.

Local hospitals said they were also treating people who were not shot, but who had suffered other injuries in the sudden stampede that followed the shooting.

City officials did not release the names of any of the victims. They also did not share any information about the suspects who were arrested, including what might have led to the shooting. Police Chief Graves said the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

The Kansas City community, still reeling from the shock, awaits further information and seeks to support the families of those impacted by this senseless act of violence.

