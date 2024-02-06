International
Two-month-old baby dies in Russia rocket attack on Ukraine
A two-month-old baby has been killed in a Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.
The military governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, disclosed this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.
He said the three-storey building in the settlement of Solochiv collapsed as a result of the strike.
Russia has continued to fire ground targets in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, is one of the hardest hit by the war in Ukraine.
“Three women, aged 21, 28, and 39, were hospitalised with blast and shrapnel injuries, including the mother of the child who was killed,” the governor said.
Syniehubov reported artillery and grenade launcher attacks on 20 other villages in the region and said that there had also been air strikes.
