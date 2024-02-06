Two-month-old baby dies in Russia rocket attack on Ukraine

A two-month-old baby has been killed in a Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

The military governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, disclosed this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He said the three-storey building in the settlement of Solochiv collapsed as a result of the strike.

Russia has continued to fire ground targets in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

READ ALSO: 14-yr-old Russian girl kills classmate, commits suicide

The Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, is one of the hardest hit by the war in Ukraine.

“Three women, aged 21, 28, and 39, were hospitalised with blast and shrapnel injuries, including the mother of the child who was killed,” the governor said.

Syniehubov reported artillery and grenade launcher attacks on 20 other villages in the region and said that there had also been air strikes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now