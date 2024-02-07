International
Election Eve Carnage: Twin bomb blasts claim 22 lives in Pakistan
Pakistan’s already tense election season took a horrific turn on Wednesday as two separate bomb blasts outside the offices of election candidates in southwestern Balochistan province claimed the lives of at least 22 people.
This incident adds a grim layer to an already contentious electoral process marred by violence and accusations of manipulation.
The blasts occurred on the eve of the national vote, scheduled for February 8th, 2024. One explosion targeted the office of a provincial assembly candidate from the Balochistan National Party (BNP) in Quetta, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others.
The second blast, in the town of Mastung, ripped through a gathering of supporters of a candidate from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), leaving at least 9 individuals dead and causing widespread panic.
Caretaker information minister for Balochistan province Jan Achakzai and Quetta police said 25 people were also wounded.
A second IED detonated near the election office of a candidate for the Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party in the city of Killa Saifullah — about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east — according to Achakzai.
“At least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured,” he told reporters.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they come amidst a climate of heightened political tension and security concerns in Balochistan.
The province has a long history of separatist insurgencies, and targeted violence aimed at political figures is not uncommon.
