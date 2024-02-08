US fugitive, Kelvin Kangethe, declared wanted for murder escapes custody in Kenya

A Kenyan man named Kelvin Kangethe—wanted in the US for the death of his girlfriend—has managed to elude capture, while in detention in Kenya.

Local media have reported that the 41-year-old left the police station and got into a car, and Nairobi Police have confirmed this.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the development and revealed that investigations are underway to determine how the suspect wanted by the US government was able to escape.

Bungei also confirmed the arrest of four police officers and a lawyer.

Kangethe, according to authorities, murdered his girlfriend in October 2022 and left her body in a car at Boston Logan International Airport.

He subsequently took a flight to Kenya, his country of origin.

Police say they failed to apprehend Mr Kangethe. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Four police officers who were on duty and the man who met Mr Kangethe have been arrested, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei told local media.

The privately owned Star newspaper quoted Mr Bungei as saying that the security lapse was “embarrassing” for Kenyan police, who have since launched a new search for Kangethe.

The family of Mr Kangethe’s girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, told US media that she had been planning to end their relationship before he allegedly killed her.

She was a 30-year-old Kenyan-American nurse working in Halifax, Massachusetts.

Ms Mbitu was last seen alive leaving her workplace on the evening of 30 October last year.

