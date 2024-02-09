4 dead, one injured in Georgia market shooting

Four people were killed and another one injured after a gunman opened fire at a market in the city of Rustavi, Georgia.

The country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday.

It added that security agents have identified and detained the shooter, whose uncle was among the dead.

The injured person was the shooter’s cousin and had been taken to the hospital.

The attacker, according to reports, worked in a market with his relatives and they had a conflict.

