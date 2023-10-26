22 killed, many injured in another US mass shooting

Police officials in the United States have confirmed the killing of at least 22 people in a mass shooting in the city of Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday evening.

The City Councilor, Robert McCarthy, who addressed a press conference on Thursday morning, said the death toll is likely to rise as “many, many people” were seriously injured in the shooting spree that took place at a bowling alley and at least one other location, a local restaurant and bar.

“My understanding is that the police have a tentative identification of the shooter at the bowling alley, confirmed 22 dead, many, many more injured,” McCarthy said.

The police said that the lone gunman was still at large but have posted posted a photo of the shooter on Facebook carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic style weapon inside the bowling alley, and also declaring him wanted.

They also released a picture of a white SUV car, and asked for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, saying its front bumper may have been painted black.

The police said it has asked for anyone with information on his identity to contact them immediately.

Reacting to the shooting, Maine Congressman, Jared Golden who wrote on X, said “like all Mainers, I’m horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown.”

“Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected,” Golden said.

