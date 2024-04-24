Anambra Assembly passes bill to check cultism, killings

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a bill to prohibit secret cult activities and killings in the state.

The bill titled: “Anambra State Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Bill 2024,” was passed after the third reading on Wednesday.

The lawmakers at the Committee of the Whole House took turns to scrutinise the executive Bill before its passage.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Dr Somtochukwu Udeze, conducted a voice vote on each of the clauses of the bill before it was passed.

Udeze said the passage followed the consideration of the report presented by the joint Committee on Education, Judiciary and Justice.

He later directed the acting Clerk, Mr. Okechukwu Nwobi, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for assent.

The bill states that any person who participates in a meeting or activity of a secret cult shall be presumed to be a member of the secret cult.

It also states that any person who has in his possession or custody or under his control any of the insignia, documents or other properties belonging to a secret cult or wears such insignia shall be presumed to be a member of the secret cult.

“The law also empowers the police or any security agent to arrest a person who is in possession of an offensive weapon being kept in any house or building.

“Any person, who is a member of a secret cult, commits an offense whether or not in possession of offensive weapon and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life or a minimum of 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

“Any member of a secret cult who voluntarily renounces his membership of the cult and submits any offensive weapon in his possession to the Police, shall be free from prosecution.

“A rehabilitation agency shall be created where persons who renounce their membership of secret cult or any proscribed society shall receive counseling,” it added.

The House adjourned plenary till Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now