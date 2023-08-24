Four killed, six injured in another US mass shooting

Four people have been killed while six others were injured following another mass shooting at a bar in small Southern California city of Cook’s Corner in the United States, which brings the number of such incidents to 460 this year.

According to the Cook’s Corner, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock, the gunman believed to be a retired law enforcement officer, was also killed at the scene of the shooting around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s an absolute tragic event and something that I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community. Cook’s Corner, it’s a staple here,” Hallock told reporters.

The Undersheriff said officials received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about the shooting at the Cook’s Corner bar on Santiago Canyon Road with the first deputies arriving within two minutes and found a man with a gun who fired at the deputies on sighting them.

“The six who were injured in the shooting were being treated at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. Two of the patients were in critical condition and four were stable, according to James Chisum,” he said.

At that point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred and that involved multiple deputies,” Hallock said. “The man believed to be involved in the shooting is deceased at the scene.”

A local official also told journalists that the shooting occurred in the middle of $8 Spaghetti Night, a popular local biker bar established in 1884.

