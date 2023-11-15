Number of Nigerian students in US rises by 22.2% despite dollar scarcity

A report published on Tuesday by the US Consulate in Nigeria has revealed that the number of Nigerian students currently studying in the United States has increased by 22% despite the steady rise of the dollar.

The report which was contained in the 2023 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, also revealed that Nigerian student enrolment jumped to 17,640 in the 2022/2023 academic year, placing Nigeria in the seventh position from its previous 10th placing ahead of Japan (8th), Brazil (9th), and Saudi Arabia (10th).

The statement from the Consulate noted that Nigeria is now the leading source of students from Africa to the US.

“The substantial increase in Nigerian students choosing to study in the United States not only underscores the US commitment to providing quality education for Nigerian scholars, but also plays a pivotal role in fostering stronger connections and cultural exchanges between our two nations,” the statement said.

“Nearly 55 per cent of Nigerian students pursue graduate-level studies, reflecting the nation’s commitment to advanced education.

“This data, unveiled by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the Open Doors 2023 report, underscores the continued competitiveness of U.S. higher education, and marks the beginning of International Education Week.

“This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education aims to foster global awareness and attract future leaders from around the world to experience and learn in the United States.

“The report is published annually by the Institute of International Education in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs,” it added.

