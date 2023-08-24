Wagner Group warns Putin, vows to revenge death of Prigozhin in plane crash

Fighters of the Wagner Group have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that they would avenge the death of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday night.

The group which sent the warning posted on a Russian Telegram channels, said Putin and the Kremlin should get ready for them even as Moscow has denied having anything to do with the plane crash which also killed nine others, including eight of Prighozhin’s most trusted allies.

In the Telegram channel, masked men claiming to belong to the Wagner group warned the Kremlin to “get ready for us” after the reported death of their leader.

“There’s a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner group will do. We can tell you one thing: we are getting started, get ready for us,” the men warned in a video posted on Telegram channels.

Prigozhin was killed alongside 10 people when his private business jet, an Embraer Legacy 600, crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, northwest of Moscow, during a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg.

The mercenary group have, however, fingered Putin as the brain behind the crash and have vowed to revenge the death of their leader.

