Video surfaces of Wagner leader, Prigozhin, saying ‘everything is ok’

A newly released video published on the Grey Zone Telegram channel linked to the Russian Wagner Group on Thursday, and showing its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was purportedly killed in a plane crash last week, has sparked new controversies about his death.

In the short video, the Russian mercenary boss is seen in an unnamed African country addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.

“For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing – right now it’s the weekend, second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin is heard saying in the video.

“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else – everything’s ok,” he add.

Read also: Wagner leader, Prigozhin reportedly killed in Russia plane crash

According to Reuters, the authenticity of the video, the date it was filmed nor the location are being verified but what can be pieced together is that it was filmed in a moving vehicle while Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on Aug. 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

“His weekend reference implied the latest clip must have been made on August 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on August 23,” Reuters said.

“His comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life. His Wagner force fought for Russia in the Ukraine war but he was fiercely critical of the defence establishment and led a brief mutiny in late June,” it said further.

https://youtu.be/ZPDVqXxs-8c?si=MV3tiaTHGRqVrqql

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now