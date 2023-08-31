International
ECOWAS disowns Niger’s transition proposal in circulation
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday dismissed the transitional proposal for the Republic of Niger currently in circulation as fake.
In a communiqué sent by the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, it condemned the reports in media agencies across the world as fake news.
The West African bloc was however silent on the content of the proposal.
The ECOWAS leaders had a few days ago rejected the three-year transition plan put forward by the leader of the military junta in Niger, Gen. Abduorahamane Tchiani.
READ ALSO: ECOWAS will not allow military junta to buy time in Niger – Tinubu
The statement said: “The ECOWAS commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger.
“The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP, is false, and should be treated as fake news.
“THE demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...