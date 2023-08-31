ECOWAS disowns Niger’s transition proposal in circulation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday dismissed the transitional proposal for the Republic of Niger currently in circulation as fake.

In a communiqué sent by the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, it condemned the reports in media agencies across the world as fake news.

The West African bloc was however silent on the content of the proposal.

The ECOWAS leaders had a few days ago rejected the three-year transition plan put forward by the leader of the military junta in Niger, Gen. Abduorahamane Tchiani.

The statement said: “The ECOWAS commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger.

“The report, which is in French and supposedly carried by AFP, is false, and should be treated as fake news.

“THE demand of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum.”

