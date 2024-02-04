ECOWAS worries over indefinite postponement of Senegal’s presidential poll

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, expressed concern over the postponement of the Senegalese presidential election.

This is after President of Senegal, Macky Sall, on Saturday, announced the indefinite postponement of a presidential election scheduled for February 25, just hours before official campaigning was due to start.

Sall, in a nationwide address, said he signed a decree abolishing a previous measure that set the date, because lawmakers were investigating two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.

“I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent, and inclusive election,” Sall added, without giving a new date.

This is the first time a Senegalese presidential election has been postponed.

The decision comes following a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates.

ECOWAS, however, in a communique issued on Sunday morning, urged the relevant authorities in the West African country to urgently choose a new date for the postponed elections.

The communique read: “The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States takes note of the decision that the Senegalese authorities have taken to postpone the presidential elections scheduled to take place on 25 February 2024.

“The ECOWAS Commission expresses concern over the circumstances that have led to the postponement of the elections and appeals to the competent authorities to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections. The Commission further urges the entire political class to prioritise dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

“The ECOWAS Commission salutes President Macky Sall for upholding his earlier decision not to run for another term and encourages him to continue to defend and protect Senegal’s long-standing democratic tradition.”

