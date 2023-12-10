ECOWAS to resume talks with Niger junta, insists on release of ousted president

News/The meeting

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday resolved to reopen talks with the leadership of the Niger Republic military junta.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 64th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja and read by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Touray, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the eradication of terrorism and other threats to peace, security, and stability in the sub-region.

They also resolved to hold an extraordinary summit on unconstitutional changes of government aimed at promoting peace, security, and democracy in the region.

The ECOWAS leaders directed the commission to embark on deep reflection and explore the possibility of convening the extraordinary summit.

The ECOWAS, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, also established a committee of Heads of State to engage with the military junta in the Niger Republic, on the need for a short transition roadmap and the emplacement of monitoring mechanisms.

Members of the Committee are the Heads of States of Togo, Sierra Leone, and Benin.

They are to engage with the coup leaders and other stakeholders to agree on a short transition roadmap, establishment of transition organs, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms towards the speedy restoration of constitutional order in the West African country.

A West African delegation led by former Nigerian head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, met with the leader of the junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani, in August.

At the meeting, the junta leader proposed a three-year transition plan for the landlocked nation.

The communiqué read: “Based on the outcomes of the engagement by the committee of Heads of state with the CMSP, the Authority will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on Niger.

“In the event of failure by the CMSP to comply with the outcomes of the engagement with the committee, ECOWAS shall maintain all sanctions, including the use of force.

“And shall request the African Union and all other partners to enforce the targeted sanctions on members of the CMSP and their associates.”

The bloc stressed the need for the immediate and unconditional release of detained Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum.

“The Authority deeply deplores the continued detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and associates by the CMSP regime.

“The Authority further deplores the lack of commitment on the part of the CMSP to restore constitutional order.

“Consequently, the Authority calls on the CMSP to release President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and associates immediately and without precondition,” it added.

