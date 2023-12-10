International
ECOWAS to resume talks with Niger junta, insists on release of ousted president
News/The meeting
Keyword: ECOWAS to resume talks with Niger junta
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday resolved to reopen talks with the leadership of the Niger Republic military junta.
In a communiqué issued at the end of the 64th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Abuja and read by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Touray, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the eradication of terrorism and other threats to peace, security, and stability in the sub-region.
They also resolved to hold an extraordinary summit on unconstitutional changes of government aimed at promoting peace, security, and democracy in the region.
The ECOWAS leaders directed the commission to embark on deep reflection and explore the possibility of convening the extraordinary summit.
The ECOWAS, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, also established a committee of Heads of State to engage with the military junta in the Niger Republic, on the need for a short transition roadmap and the emplacement of monitoring mechanisms.
Members of the Committee are the Heads of States of Togo, Sierra Leone, and Benin.
They are to engage with the coup leaders and other stakeholders to agree on a short transition roadmap, establishment of transition organs, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms towards the speedy restoration of constitutional order in the West African country.
A West African delegation led by former Nigerian head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, met with the leader of the junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani, in August.
At the meeting, the junta leader proposed a three-year transition plan for the landlocked nation.
The communiqué read: “Based on the outcomes of the engagement by the committee of Heads of state with the CMSP, the Authority will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on Niger.
“In the event of failure by the CMSP to comply with the outcomes of the engagement with the committee, ECOWAS shall maintain all sanctions, including the use of force.
“And shall request the African Union and all other partners to enforce the targeted sanctions on members of the CMSP and their associates.”
The bloc stressed the need for the immediate and unconditional release of detained Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum.
“The Authority deeply deplores the continued detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and associates by the CMSP regime.
“The Authority further deplores the lack of commitment on the part of the CMSP to restore constitutional order.
“Consequently, the Authority calls on the CMSP to release President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and associates immediately and without precondition,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...