International
Russia plans to hold presidential election in occupied Ukrainian regions
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia has approved the forthcoming presidential election to be held in partially occupied Ukrainian regions, a report by Interfax indicated on Monday.
Interfax, a Russian news agency, also reported that Russia’s Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service have expressed their belief that it is feasible for the voting process to proceed in regions where conflict persists.
This is coming as Russia’s war against Ukraine approaches its two-year mark.
According to Russian law, the CEC may hold elections in areas that are subject to martial law, but only after first conferring with the Defence Ministry and FSB.
It will be recalled that Kremlin had announced the annexation of several regions in Ukraine. The areas affected include Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
“Not only is the electoral system of the four [occupied regions]… in working order, but it’s highly professional,” the deputy CEC chairman, Nikolai Bulayev said.
President Vladimir Putin will be seeking a fifth term in office and is expected to win given the current political landscape in Russia.
The next year’s presidential election is scheduled for March 15–17.
