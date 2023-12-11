JUST IN: 27 Rivers Assembly members loyal to Wike dump PDP for APC

Twenty seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers announced their defection on Monday morning in Port-Harcourt, the state capital while reaffirming their total loyalty to the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that there was drama at Rivers House of Assembly on Thursday as the police initially barred the faction of the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule from entering the Assembly complex for plenary, but backed off after they were served a copy of an order from a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice J.K. Omotosho.

A Certified True Copy from the Federal High Court presided over by Justice J.K.Omotosho Court empowering the Rivers State House of Assembly to perform its constitutional functions unfettered was served on the police.

The Court also restrained the Rivers State Government, its agents or privies from withholding funds for the Assembly, disturbing the Assembly’s Clerk & or Deputy Clerk or disrupting the functioning of the State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers who were loyalists of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike who were all dressed in black attires were later granted access to the Complex.

With the recent developments, there are suggestions that Wike himself may soon also dump his party, the PDP, for the ruling APC under which he is serving, despite being a member of the opposition.

These suggestions are strengthened by Wike’s disposition towards the APC which he assisted to win the presidential election while working against his own party, the PDP.

