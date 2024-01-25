Court remands Gov Fubara’s loyalists over Rivers Assembly explosion

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, remanded some loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over their alleged involvement in the explosion that destroyed the State House of Assembly complex.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on October 30, 2023, how an explosion razed the Assembly complex amid the alleged plot by some lawmakers to impeach Fubara.

There were speculations that some loyalists of the governor were reportedly behind the incident.

However, five of the said loyalist were arraigned on Thursday before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court.

They were Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thankgod.

READ ALSO:Rivers Assembly confirms reinstatement of Wike’s loyalists as commissioners

The defendants, in the seven charges leveled against them, were accused of committing terrorism offences by invading, vandalising and burning down the Assembly during the political crisis that swept across the state in October last year.

The defendants were also alleged to have killed a Superintendent of Police, Bako Agbashim, and five police informants in the Ahoada community of the state.

The police informants alleged to have been killed are Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu, and Saturday Edi.

They were also accused of using various cult groups such as the Supreme Viking Confraternity, Degbam, Iceland, and Greenland to harm the people of the state and their commercial activities.

The defendants are to remain in prison custody till February 2 when the Judge will determine their respective bail applications.

They all pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now