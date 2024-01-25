Gov Sanwo-Olu sets date for work to start on 4th Mainland Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has breathed new life into the long-delayed Fourth Mainland Bridge project, announcing a construction start date of “by the end of March or April” this year.

Addressing a town hall meeting in Ikeja on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the challenges of securing financing for the ambitious 37km bridge but vowed to employ “creative” solutions to overcome them.

This announcement marks a significant step forward for the project, which has been in the pipeline for over a decade. The bridge, envisioned as a vital artery connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, promises to alleviate chronic traffic congestion and unlock new economic opportunities for the city.

The governor said, “We’ve done extensive work on the bridge but we are at the crossroads of where to get real financing for that kind of project we need to be very creative but thank God that we have reached the last point of the construction.

“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“It is going to be built in phases; phase one will be from the Junction at Abraham Adesanya all the way to the Waterfront that we have at Badore.

“I am using this opportunity to say that we have done extensive study, so we cannot get a new road without having to do a little bit of discomfort but we will ensure that we will compensate everybody that their properties or businesses will be disturbed by this construction. So, it is going to be along the existing corridors and a few buildings will be touched.”

While concerns about financing persist, the governor’s commitment to a Q1 start offers a glimmer of hope. Transparency in the procurement process and regular updates on progress will be crucial to maintaining public confidence and ensuring the project stays on track.

