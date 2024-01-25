News
Gov Sanwo-Olu sets date for work to start on 4th Mainland Bridge
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has breathed new life into the long-delayed Fourth Mainland Bridge project, announcing a construction start date of “by the end of March or April” this year.
Addressing a town hall meeting in Ikeja on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the challenges of securing financing for the ambitious 37km bridge but vowed to employ “creative” solutions to overcome them.
This announcement marks a significant step forward for the project, which has been in the pipeline for over a decade. The bridge, envisioned as a vital artery connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, promises to alleviate chronic traffic congestion and unlock new economic opportunities for the city.
The governor said, “We’ve done extensive work on the bridge but we are at the crossroads of where to get real financing for that kind of project we need to be very creative but thank God that we have reached the last point of the construction.
Read Also: Plateau govt seeks probe into Mangu killings amid accusations against Army
“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.
“It is going to be built in phases; phase one will be from the Junction at Abraham Adesanya all the way to the Waterfront that we have at Badore.
“I am using this opportunity to say that we have done extensive study, so we cannot get a new road without having to do a little bit of discomfort but we will ensure that we will compensate everybody that their properties or businesses will be disturbed by this construction. So, it is going to be along the existing corridors and a few buildings will be touched.”
While concerns about financing persist, the governor’s commitment to a Q1 start offers a glimmer of hope. Transparency in the procurement process and regular updates on progress will be crucial to maintaining public confidence and ensuring the project stays on track.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...