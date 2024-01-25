Nigerian govt says it’ll hold talks with labour over new minimum wage in March

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure, on Thursday, when he spoke at a dialogue themed: ‘Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers’, organised by the Media Trust Group.

He noted that when fuel subsidy was removed by President Bola Tinubu, the administration initially proposed paying N25,000 wage award to workers to cushion the effect of the policy.

Idris noted that the N25,000 was rejected by the unions which led to the increase of the wage award to N35,000.

The Minister said: “Labour was not comfortable. We entered into negotiation with the labour and after long discussions with them and President Tinubu, we arrived and agreed at N35,000 which was accepted.

“And the president said the N35,000 will be paid for six months to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy. That would be from September 2023 to February 2024.

“So, after the payment of wage award for six months; in March, the government and labour will come together again to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers.

“However, it is important for Nigerians to understand the intention of Tinubu to address the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians. I know it is not easy, but Nigerians will be better for it.

“I want to call on Nigerians to give President Tinubu the time to make things right for the country.”

