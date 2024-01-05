New minimum wage may kick off in April, NLC president, Ajaero hints

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, on Thursday, revealed that the negotiation for a new minimum wage between the federal government and the organised labour will be finalised before March this year.

Ajaero who made the revelation while speaking with reporters, noted that the existing minimum wage expires by March, hinting that a new wage proposal may be implemented the following month.

He said, “The Federal Government had through a letter asked the organised labour to release our names to the new minimum wage committee to be constituted.

“Since last year, the list was submitted to the government and it is only when the committee is constituted that we now go into negotiation with the government as a union to agree on it.

“The existing minimum wage will be expiring by March this year, so it is hoped we may conclude the negotiation for a new minimum wage before March.”

On the wage award announced by the Nigerian government for Nigerian workers, Ajaero said that only one month was paid and assured that “all should be released to the workers by the end of this year January.”

