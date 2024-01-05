Ex-Minister, Tallen, confronts NBA, challenges court ruling barring her from public office

Former Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has challenged a Federal Capital Territory High Court ruling that barred her from holding public office for calling a court decision a “kangaroo judgment.”

Tallen’s 22-page appeal, filed on December 29, 2023, by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Joe-Kyari Gadzama, contests the entire judgment delivered by Justice Peter Kekemeke on December 18th in favor of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The High Court ruled that Tallen’s public comments, made in October 2022 regarding a Federal High Court decision, were unconstitutional, reckless, and contemptuous of the court. The NBA had demanded an apology and threatened legal action if Tallen did not retract her statement.

Tallen’s appeal outlines 13 grounds for challenging the ruling, including:

• Misinterpretation of her statement: Tallen argues that her comments were not meant to incite disobedience towards the court but rather express her personal opinion on the decision.

• Lack of due process: Tallen claims the High Court did not afford her a fair hearing before issuing the judgment.

• Violation of freedom of expression: Tallen argues that her right to free speech was infringed upon by the ruling.

The appeal now sets the stage for a potential legal battle between Tallen and the NBA. The Court of Appeal will have to decide whether to uphold the High Court’s ruling or overturn it, potentially paving the way for Tallen to return to public office.

