Afenifere secretary-general, Ebiseni, joins Ondo governorship race

The Secretary-General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Sole Ebiseni, has joined the Ondo State governorship race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the governorship election in the state on November 16.

The Afenifere chieftain, who addressed journalists on Thursday in Akure, said he has the capacity to rule Ondo State having served as a local council chairman and commissioner in the past.

He described the election as a defining moment for the state.

Ebiseni is expected to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the primary election slated for later in the year.

He said: “First and foremost, if you follow the trajectory of governance from the Adekunle Ajasin era, our state, has had the rare privilege of being governed by governors who are not only intellectually suave, grounded in their chosen carriers, thoroughly bred and groomed in the ideology of the Awolowo school of thought which defines our welfarist programs with which our people and politics have been identified.

“Besides Ondo State is very proud and has produced Ajasin, (Adebayo) Adefarati, Olusegun Agagu, Mimiko, and Rotimi Akeredolu who were and are men who gave our state a delightful corporate image in the comity of governors. As one of the leaders of the party told me when I visited him on consultations, we must always strive to maintain such standards.

“Development of our state also requires being fully acquainted with the territory and the people. Such knowledge affords the new manager the opportunity of the location of resources, creates wealth therefrom and fairly allocate same without undue concentration in one or few places.”

