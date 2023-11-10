Again, Afenifere factions clash over Tinubu’s victory

The Pa Reuben Fasoranti faction of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has denounced the Pa Ayo Adebanjo group’s stance over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Ripples Nigeria reports that after meeting in Ogbo Ijebu, Ogun State, on Wednesday, the Adebanjo group released a statement denouncing the Supreme Court’s ruling confirming Tinubu’s candidature.

In the communique circulated by the faction’s Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, the Adebanjo group said: “Unfortunately, by the Supreme Court’s decision, the electoral reforms achieved through the agitations of Nigerians for quality control through technological devices and the billions of naira spent on the infrastructures in that regards is now wasted.”

But the Fasoranti group, which supported and endorsed Tinubu prior to the presidential election on February 25, denounced the Adebanjo group on Thursday, claiming that its statements did not represent Afenifere.

Read Also: Baba-Ahmed yet to get over devastating defeat, Fani-Kayode takes on LP VP candidate

In a statement on Thursday by its Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, the Fasoranti faction said what the other group said was “far from the truth about Afenifere’s leadership position on the matter.”

“Let it be on record that Afenifere leader, Chief Fasoranti, and other Afenifere leaders are not privy to such ignominious press release and did not authorise it and do not subscribe to the seditious act such may portend.

“It is merely an unfortunate misadventure of some Labour Party elements within the Afenifere fold who would rather drag the body’s reputation in the mud to achieve whatever sinister and seditious end they might have concocted,” the Fasoranti faction said.

Omololu noted that Fasoranti had congratulated Tinubu on the election victory and also expressed solidarity with him after the Supreme Court upheld his election.

He said it was therefore, mischievous to have such a “preposterous attack on the judiciary by intemperate elements within the fold, fanning the embers of national discords with political motives, using the name of Afenifere.

“The meeting recently held in Ogbo Ijebu, at no point raised or decided on the attack on the judiciary as the statements of the General Secretary seemed to portray. The leaders of Afenifere would like to challenge Chief Ebiseni to offer the world, the true record of deliberations at the said meeting to confirm its concurrence with the communique he so released to the world.

“Afenifere believes that it is time for real governance beyond the politicking that the judiciary has sealed with the Supreme Court judgment. We look forward to good governance from the federal, state and local governments, and are prepared to offer constructive feedback, counsel and criticism in the quest for a better Nigeria, and a prosperous nation with viable federating entities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now