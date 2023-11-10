Baba-Ahmed yet to get over devastating defeat, Fani-Kayode takes on LP VP candidate

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th Presidential election, Datti Baba Ahmed for daring to call President Bola Tinubu a drug dealer.

Datti Baba-Ahmed was quoted to have said: “Showing Tinubu respect does not mean I will not call him a drug dealer. Remove the guns from the hands of Nigerians and redirect them against the enemies of Nigeria. Nigerians must reclaim the country”.

Fani-Kayode, in a series of posts on his X handle, bombed Datti Baba Ahmed calling him names, wondering why Datti has not gotten over his party’s “devastating trouncing” at the 2023 general poll but resorting to “destabilizing the country with his inflammatory comments”.

He wrote: “I am not surprised by this nonsensical gibberish, toxic drivel & puerile tomfoolery given the fact that it is coming from an embittered creature who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Obidient movement.”

“Five months down the line he & his camp have not been able to get over their devastating trouncing at the polls & are still smarting from the pain.”

“They did not even manage to come 2nd in the election but instead came 3rd.”

“Why won’t they scream and holler like a fishmonger’s wife that’s on heat given the fact that their pants were removed before the world & they were badly humiliated in the election.”

“If anyone expected anything else from them then they still don’t know who they are and what they represent.”

“Obidients are like an army of locusts who follow their leader blindly devouring & destroying everything in their path.”

“Stop, think, visualise it & tell me if I am wrong.”

“To them, PITOBI is an addictive drug which sends them to Elysium & which must be consumed every day.”

“Worse of all is the fact that some of them still believe the specious lie that their candidate won the presidential election.”

“They also believe that both the Election Tribunal & the Supreme Court were compromised when they affirmed Tinubu’s victory.”

“To them, everyone is a liar, a cheat, a fraud, a mafia don, a drug baron, a drug addict, a thief, a bribe giver, a bribe taker & an election rigger & they say this because that is what they are.”

“When they say these things about others they are looking in the mirror.”

“Worse still some of their leaders are not even Nigerian, including the one I quoted above who not only insulted the President & C in C of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Arise with his unsubstantiated allegations & vile aspersions but also sought to incite his gullible party members to indulge in subversion, violence, insurrection & treason.”

Fani-Kayode also dared Baba Ahmed to name those he referred to as enemies of Nigeria, mocking the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party as one who, “…bursts into tears on national television…”

According to him, Baba Ahmed’s comments on Arise TV are inciteful and capable of causing insurrection and violence in the country.

“If not that what else did he mean by removing guns from Nigerians & “redirecting them against the enemies of Nigeria?”

“If he has the guts & is the son of his father let him name those enemies.”

“Yet he will not do so because he is a chicken-hearted & spineless coward who does not have the courage of his convictions.

“Worse still his primordial insolence & arrogance are reflective of the character traits of most Obidients. I will not say any more about him for now lest he bursts into tears on national television like he did before.”

Fani-Kayode also predicted the end of the Obidient movement saying it would be dumped and relegated to history

“Truth is that the Obidients are nothing but a bunch of self-serving, self-seeking, lawless, motivated by religious & ethnic bigotry.”

“By 2027 no one will remember them because by then they would have been dumped & relegated to the foul-smelling & notoriously filthy dustbin of history.”

“By 2027 an Obidient will be regarded as nothing but an affliction, a plague & a by-word for horror shows”

