Ondo PDP disregards NWC, appoints acting chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Ondo State has appointed the state Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere, as the party’s acting chairman in the state.

The chapter had in a statement signed on Tuesday by the deputy chairman, the State Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi and seven others announced the suspension of the chairman, Fatai Adams, for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in another statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the chairman’s suspension was illegal and of no effect.

The NWC stressed that no state executive has the power to suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the national leadership as provided by the PDP Constitution.

It added that Adams remained the party chairman in Ondo State and charged all critical stakeholders to disregard the purported suspension.

But the party’s Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, who addressed journalists at the end of the committee’s meeting on Wednesday in Akure, said there was no going back on the chairman’s suspension.

He said: “Today, the State Executive Committee of the party has validated the suspension of the state chairman. They have affirmed what the State Working Committee did.

“By our constitution, the SWC is to see the day-to-day running of the party, in other words, the SWC runs the party on behalf of the SEC, So whatever action the SWC takes overtime must be submitted to the SEC for approval, which is what we just did today.

“Again because the constitution has envisaged the chairman may not attend the meeting, it provides for the deputy to step in immediately in an acting capacity that is what has happened today.”

