Politics
Ondo PDP suspends chairman for alleged anti-party activities
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has suspended the state chairman, Fatai Adams, over alleged anti-party activities.
The PDP working committee in the state confirmed the development in a statement by the Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere, the State Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi and seven others on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: PDP faults Tinubu’s New Year address, demands account of Nigeria’s earnings
The statement read: “Pursuant to Section 58(1) (b, c, f, h, and j) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.
“He is accordingly, advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week.
“The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks.”
