Nasarawa to hold local council election August 31

The Nasarawa State government will conduct an election into the 13 local councils in the state on August 31.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Mr. Ayuba Wandai, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting with officials of the state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Wandai said the tenure of the current chairmen and councilors elected on October 6, 2021, would end on October 7.

He said: “This is our second engagement the first was in August 2023 in line with the law establishing the commission.

“The law has given them the mandate to begin preparation for election one year before the expiration of the tenure of the officials.

“The commission is a law-abiding institution that has continued to promote the adherence to the laws governing the conduct of LGAs election in the state.”

The chairman said that political parties were expected to conduct their primaries from January 3 to February 24 to select their candidates for the election.

He added that political parties are expected to submit their list of candidates’ list by February 27.

