Crisis looms in Ondo PDP as NWC nullifies chairman’s suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has nullified the suspension of the party’s chairman in Ondo State, Fatai Adams.

The party’s state working committee had in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere, the State Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi and seven others announced the suspension of the chairman for alleged anti-party activities.

However, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NWC described the so-called suspension as illegal and of no effect.

The NWC said no state executive has the power to suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the national leadership as provided by the PDP Constitution.

It stressed that Adams remained the party chairman in Ondo State and charged all critical stakeholders to disregard the purported suspension.

The latest development may have pitted the chairman who enjoys the support for the NWC with other members of the state executive committee for the control of the party in the state.

The statement read: “The NWC declares the said suspension as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules.

“The PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC cautions those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules.”

