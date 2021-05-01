'National Assembly to create 111 legislative seats for women' | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘National Assembly to create 111 legislative seats for women’
The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has assured Nigerian women that the National Assembly would soon create 111 legislative seats, specifically for them.
Tallen made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
She said that a bill to create 37 seats in the Senate and 74 in the House of Representatives for women had already passed second reading in the lower legislative chamber.
“Nigerian women today stand tall and in solidarity as we send warm felicitations to the ninth National Assembly on this historic milestone recorded in our demand for more political space for women.
“I want to, on behalf of Nigerian Women, salute the leadership of the ninth National Assembly, especially the Senate led by Sen. Ahmed Lawan, and the House of Representatives led by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.
“The year 2021 represents a great milestone in our advocacy for increasing the participation of women in governance and decision making.
“A Bill that seeks to create 111 additional special seats for Women in the National Assembly has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.
Read also: National Assembly to pass PIB in May – Lawan
“Sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, when passed into law, 37 additional seats will be created in the Senate and 74 in the House of Representatives for Women,” Tallen assured.
She added that the Bill also provides that one additional member from each of the three senatorial districts in the state will be created exclusively for women in each State House of Assembly.
She said that the Bill was expected to serve as a remedy to the low representation of women in legislative houses by providing additional separate seats to be contested and occupied by only Women.
“As a temporary measure to promote women representation, the Bill is expected to be subjected to a review after four general election cycles of 16 years for the purpose of retaining, increasing, or abolishing the temporary measure.
“As we await the final reading, we will not rest on our oars in praying for them,” she said.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...