‘Nigeria becoming like Zimbabwe’, Ajaero says, presents protesters’ demands to National Assembly

Joe Ajaero, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday handed over a letter of demands from protesters to the National Assembly.

The Labour leader had led Nigerians protesting against the economic hardship in the country to the premises of the National Assembly.

The demands included full implementation of the welfare provisions, employment generation, immediate subsidy to farmers to boost agricultural production, and fixing the four refineries among others.

Ajaero handed over the letter to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the National Assembly, Ajaero said Nigerians embarked on the peaceful protests because there was hunger in the land, adding that “Nigeria is becoming like Zimbabwe.”

According to Ajaero, the minimum wage negotiation has started but the amount was yet to be decided.

He further stated that the protest would serve as a signal to the FG to immediately tackle the challenges bedeviling the country.

Senator Plang, after receiving the letter assured the protesters that the demands of the NLC would be looked at and discussed immediately.

The NLC had commenced nationwide protests on Tuesday over the high cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and hardship in the country.

The unions involved in the protest are are the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, FCT Council, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Nigeria Union of Teachers, and Construction Workers’ Union, among others.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as #End Poverty and Hunger. Support Local Industries#; Fix Local Refineries End Subsidy#; #End Naira Devaluation; Tax the Rich Subsidise the poor# to make their grievances known on the current economic hardship across the country.

