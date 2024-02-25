SPECIAL REPORT: In Ondo, a multi-million naira Obstetric Center becomes symbol of wasted hope

At 1:30 AM, Funmilayo Alaba [name changed for security reason] woke up suddenly because she felt a strong pain in her belly. She woke her husband and said “It’s time.”

They had expected the baby to come later, but it was happening sooner than they thought. They felt nervous but excited.

Her husband, who was a farmer, quickly got the things they needed for the birth. But there was a problem: there was not enough fuel to go to the hospital, which was far away.

That was what his neighbour, a commercial driver, said to him. He asked another neighbour for help, but there was no fuel available because of a nationwide problem; the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, which had caused the price to go up. Feeling desperate, he tried asking other neighbours, but they couldn’t help either.

Finally, after asking five neighbours, one agreed to help them with his car.

They rushed to the hospital, but the journey was long and bumpy. When they finally reached the hospital, they faced another difficult challenge.

Panic choked Mrs Alaba’s husband not from the surgery itself, but from the thought of the impossible sum.

“When they told me my wife couldn’t deliver without surgery, my jaw dropped – not from the procedure, but from the price tag: N300,000. Where on earth, as a struggling farmer, would I find that kind of money?”

If only the Obstetric Center built by the then Senator Ajayi Boroffice in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South-West was commissioned, it would have been a godsend. Just a five-minute walk from home, Mrs Alaba could have walked there instead of facing a surgery and a mountain of debt.

Mr Alaba, who struggled to add more details, noted that every day, the sight of that unused Obstetric Center was a fresh stab of frustration, saying “the stress of scraping together the money took its toll, weighing on my health and my marriage.

“Now, my plea to the concerned authorities is simple: Open the center, equip it, and let it fulfill its purpose. Don’t let another family face the nightmare I went through.

“The abandoned center stands as a stark reminder of broken promises and lives put on hold. Let’s turn that symbol of neglect into a beacon of hope for mothers and children in Ondo, he begged.

Obstetric centers, also known as maternity units or birthing centers, serve a crucial role in supporting women and families during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

The project details

In 2020, Senator Robert Boroffice, representing Ondo North Senatorial district, nominated a project for the completion of an obstetrics centre in Supare, at a cost of N100 million.

This project was directly assigned to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja.

In the following year (2021), the senator allocated the same project to the same ministry and agency at a reduced cost of N60 million.

In total, a sum of N160 million was budgeted for the project, which has remained covered by bushes and had no impact on the community members.

More woes

Adebayo Oyebanji, 45, an Okada rider, lamented how the closure of the obstetric center had deprived them of proper healthcare services for years.

Mr Oyebanji recalled an incident where a community member involved in an accident could have received proper treatment for serious injuries and resulting blood loss. He explained that the victim was rushed to the only health center in the community but, due to the unavailability of necessary facilities, was referred to the Federal Medical Center in Owo (FMC).

He lamented that the victim passed away upon arriving at the FMC. Established in 1993, the FMC was one of the pioneer Federal Medical Centers in Nigeria, located approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes from Akungba to Owo and 48 km from Akure. The hospital serves neighbouring states such as Kogi, Edo, and Osun States.

With the abandonment and closure of the obstetric centre, the aspirations of Oyebanji and many other residents remained unfulfilled as the building had become overgrown with bushes.

Similarly, Olaloye Timileyin, a farmer in the town of Supare-Akoko, recounted how, after the completion of the building, some self-proclaimed youth thugs from the community approached the workers, demanding payment for land usage (Òwò ìlè), leading to disruptions at the construction site.

Mr Olaoye further mentioned that some of the equipment intended for the center had been delivered, but after an attack by unknown thugs on the building, no one could ascertain if the then lawmaker had removed some of the medical equipment.

Another resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, mentioned that the building had been in existence for over 2 years, expressing optimism that the government would open it for community use. “I don’t know why there’s been a delay,” she stated.

Expanding on her concerns, she added, “I remember when this project was initiated because I passed by there on my way to the farm, but surprisingly, there has been no progress since the building was completed.”

Although she couldn’t provide detailed explanations for why the facility has not been operational since its construction, “I suggest you seek clarification from either of the Chiefs or the Regent.”

Community leader reacts

The Regent of Supare-Akoko, Adedeji Adebayo said the lack of commissioning of the obstetric centre had affected the community a lot.

Speaking about unsuccessful attempts to revive the abandoned facilities, she opined that the projects were redundant from the outset. Although, Supare has just a functional public health facility.

Experts View

In a report published by UDEME, a platform of Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Professor Awe Abel, an economist and Dean at Ekiti State University, emphasized that failed projects pose a significant setback to Nigeria’s economic development and impede progress, with far-reaching consequences.

Professor Abel highlighted that these failures often originate from political agendas rather than genuine community necessities, underscoring the influence of “political arrogance” in their implementation. He pointed out that politicians frequently make commitments without considering their relevance to specific communities, taking people for granted without conducting feasibility studies or needs assessments.

According to him, such actions result in dashed expectations, squandering of resources, heightened poverty levels, diminished living standards, reduced employment opportunities, deterred investors, diminished trust in the government, and increased insecurity.

Way forward for the new administration

Discussing potential solutions, Prof. Abel informed UDEME that the new administration under President Bola Tinubu should establish a committee to conduct a thorough reassessment of failed projects across the country.

He stressed the importance of involving constituents in project planning and proposed legislation to ensure project continuity during political transitions.

By Peter Emmanuel

