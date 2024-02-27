HARDSHIP: Pro-Tinubu protesters stage counter protest against NLC in Abuja

A pro-Tinubu support group under the aegies of Network of Civil Society For Economic Sustainability, on Tuesday, staged a protest walk in Abuja in what it called a counter-protest to rally support for the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Convener of the group, Kabiru Matazu, who spoke to journalists during the march, said their protest was to counter the nationwide protests embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to register their grievances over the excruciating hardship and hunger in the country occasioned by the policies of the President since coming into power last year.

While addressing journalists, Matazu, said his group decided to stage the counter protest in support of President Tinubu’s reforms.

“As you can see, we are peaceful protesters. We have no reason whatsoever to attack anybody. We only implore them to exploit the parh of dialogue, coming out on the street is not the best way,” Matazu said.

“We are peace-loving people. We have no reason whatsoever to go into confrontation with anybody for any reason. And as journalists, you will see for yourself.”

Matazu stated that although the group respects the rights of NLC and Nigerians to legitimately and freely exercise and express themselves, it disagrees with the methods engaged by the labour union.

He argued that while the reasons the NLC gave for the protest include the “implementation of a new minimum wage, escalating hardship, insecurity, rising poverty, hyperinflation, and soaring prices of essential commodities, are undeniably genuine and demand the attention of every citizen and stakeholder, protests are not and would never be a viable solution.”

Matazu noted further that the Tinubu’s administration had demonstrated a dedicated commitment to addressing the challenges with the urgency they deserve and urged the NLC to engage in a constructive dialogue with the government instead of grounding economic activities, exacerbating the issues and further making life hard for the common man.

”So we are pleading with the NLC to give the government the chance for these policies to succeed. They should not allow themselves to be used by opposition elements who never mean well for this government.

“That’s why we are here to express our solidarity with the policies and programs for president as soon as you bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are 100% behind him,” Matazu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now