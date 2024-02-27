HARDSHIP: NLC protest reaches National Assembly, crowd chants ‘ole’ (Video)

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, led protesters to the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, voicing their grievances regarding the high cost of living in the country.

The NLC protest targeted the National Assembly, aiming to communicate their concerns directly to the legislative arm.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living and its impact on Nigerians, with chants of “ole, ole, ole”, a Nigerian slang meaning ‘thieves’.

Security agencies were deployed around the National Assembly complex to maintain order during the protest.

This protest signifies the NLC’s intention to escalate their campaign against rising living costs by engaging directly with the National Assembly. The outcome of this engagement and any potential actions taken by lawmakers remain unclear.

