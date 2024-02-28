AGF, Fagbemi, urges judges, NASS to reject attempts to frustrate govt

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called on the judiciary and the legislature to drop attempts targeted at frustrating the government.

The AGF made the call while delivering a paper titled: “Strengthening the Synergy between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary under the Rule of Law – Executive Perspective,” at the hybrid refresher course for judges and Khadis in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF, and Minister of Justice, Kamarudeen Ogundele, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Fagbemi noted that the courts should jettison attempts by private individuals to disrupt government procurement procedures using baseless injunctions.

He also called for stronger synergy among the three arms of government for the betterment of the country.

Fagbemi said: “The need for synergy among the three arms of government cannot be over-emphasised. All the arms of government must see themselves as partners in progress. Without synergy and cooperation, the vision of our constitutional democracy is hardly achievable.

“Each arm must do all that is lawful to enhance the operation of government and no act must be done to undermine the vision of government and Nigeria as a democratic entity.

“The constitutional powers of the three arms of government overlap in some cases and each of them connects with the others at various points.”

He emphasised the essence of an independent judiciary adding that ”an efficient court system is a cornerstone of the rule of law.

“Where the judiciary falters, that is a clear invitation to anarchy. This must never happened.

“In the same vein, the legislature must, at all times, work in such a way to help enhance the performance of the executive arm.

“This is so because virtually all the policies to be implemented by the executive in a democratic setting emanate from laws passed and/or to be passed by the legislature.”

