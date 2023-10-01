AGF Fagbemi denies signing plea bargain agreement with Emefiele >

Reports that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) signed a non prosecution plea bargain with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele have been described as false.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Emefile and his associates were slated for arraignment over and alleged N6.9bn procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in August.

The arraignment has been stalled till date, a development that fueled speculations that Emefiele had opted for a plea bargain with the Federal Government.

A report recently claimed that Emefiele and the Federal Government represented by the AGF had signed a plea bargain, while the signature of President Bola Tinubu was being awaited to complete the process.

However, in a statement on Sunday by the Ministry of Justice spokesperson, Modupe Ogundoro, the AGF described the report as false.

According to the AGF, no such agreement exists between his office and the embattled former CBN governor.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to reports alleging that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Federal Government of Nigeria, have agreed to a non-prosecution plea bargain arrangement.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby state clearly that these reports are completely false.

“It would be noted that the legal team representing Godwin Emefiele had expressed its intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement. However, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr. Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.

“We wish to advise the media and members of the public to kindly disregard the said false report. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will continue to take all actions in the interest of the Nigerian public.”

