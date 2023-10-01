GEJ applauds Nigerians’ loyalty to nation despite challenges

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has applauded Nigerians for their commitment to nation building and loyalty to the country despite the numerous challenges that has bedevilled the nation since independence.

In his message to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, Jonathan said Nigerians have been loyal to the country “in the face of the modest successes and developmental challenges the nation has faced since independence.”

In the message issued by his Special Adviser on media, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Sunday, the former President said:

“It is now 63 years since our dear country got her independence from Britain.

“This commemoration offers us the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s great journey of nationhood; acclaim our modest strides, reassess the odds we survived, chart a path out of present challenges and renew our hopes for a greater tomorrow.

“Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities.”

Jonathan further noted that despite the modest achievements recorded, since independence, there was still a sense of disappointment among the population, especially youths, on the nation’s failed aspirations, over the years.

“Yet, rather than despair, we should look back at the encouraging signposts that set the tone for an auspicious future and the promise that we could attain our growth and development goals.

“Our nation survived a civil war, pulled through economic downturns at different times and has continued to hold its ground against threatening socio-political challenges, leveraging that indomitable spirit that guided our nationalists to remain steadfast and focused.

“This is the same disposition that today strengthens our citizens and enlivens their spirit and hope against the menace of terrorism, insecurity, economic hardship and worsening effects of climate change.

“As we mark yet another independence anniversary, we should focus our energy towards enthroning equity, justice, peace,” Jonathan enthused.

