Jonathan leads West African delegation to monitor Liberian elections

In anticipation of the general election in Liberia in 2023, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has sent a delegation to monitor the process.

Election day is set on October 10.

Forrmer Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the group, left Nigeria on Saturday for Monrovia, the nation of Liberia, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Wealth Ominabo, his communications officer.

Kadre Ouedraogo, a former prime minister of Burkina Faso and former head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is one of the mission’s members.

In order to secure the “consolidation of democracy in the country, leveraging their experiences as former leaders of the sub-region,” Ominabo said the team will be present to monitor the course of the polls and offer support for free and fair elections.

The group, according to the statement, would meet with “critical stakeholders,” opposition leaders, the electoral administration body, and the security forces, as well as President George Weah, who is running for reelection.

Ominabo stated that during their approximately ten-day stay in Liberia, members of the WAEF delegation will visit polling places in Monrovia to watch the conduct of the election and the process of tallying the results.

In a related statement, National Publicity Secretary of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), Chinyere Oge-kalu, noted that the IPAC observer mission team is expected to return to Nigeria on the 11th October 2023.

He said: “Efforts by undemocratic forces to reverse the gains made in entrenching Democracy in the west African sub region in recent time have become a cause for serious concern around the globe especially, Nigeria.

“The Presidential election taking place on Tuesday, 10th October 2023 in Liberia has attracted more than a passing interest of the international community of democrats like the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) whose National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, is leading a delegation of IPAC observer mission Team made up of Political Party Leaders from Nigeria.

“Which includes Hon Muhammed Lawal Nalado, National Chairman of Accord Party, Chief Ralf Okey Nwosu National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Hajiya Zainab A. Ibrahim Deputy National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) to Monrovia.

“To underscore the importance of this mission, the former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR is leading the African Elders Forum amongst other notable regional bodies to observe the elections.”

